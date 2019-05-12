Ordinary South Africans must elect president not MPs, says ADP

When the sixth Parliament resume, a new president would be voted by party representatives.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Democratic Party (ADP) who obtained no seat in Parliament these elections said the constitution should be amended to allow ordinary South Africans to elect a president of their choice.

When the sixth Parliament resume, a new president would be voted by party representatives.

The ADP said that should be everyone’s responsibility and not the 400 Members of Parliament (MPs).

The party was among a list of new organisations that were contesting the national general elections for the first time.

The party's general secretary, Nathaniel Brickwel, said: “The president of the Republic of South African needs to be elected through a presidential election because what we find in our democracy is that politicians are accountable to the political parties that put them there, and not the people that elected them. And that’s the problem with the closed system.”

WATCH: Smaller parties publicly contest the 2019 Elections

SMALLER PARTIES

You may never have heard of them until now, but these political parties occupy the bottom pile on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) result leader board.

Not all of them were new to election contestation but collectively, they could not secure more than 40,000 votes.

The National People’s Ambassadors which scored the lowest number of votes at 1,979 promised voters that it would nationalise the mines and banks should it be elected.

The South African Maintenance and Estate Beneficiaries Association was not new to the ballot having contested in 2014.

Once again in these elections, the party which advocated for the payment of child maintenance and beneficiaries of estates failed to make it into Parliament this year.