Meet the political parties occupying the bottom pile of IEC results board

JOHANNESBURG - You may never have heard of them until now, but these political parties occupy the bottom pile on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) result leader board.

Not all of them were new to election contestation but collectively, they could not secure more than 40,000 votes.

The National People’s Ambassadors which scored the lowest number of votes at 1,979 promised voters that it would nationalise the mines and banks should it be elected.

The South African Maintenance and Estate Beneficiaries Association was not new to the ballot having contested in 2014. Once again in these elections, the party which advocated for the payment of child maintenance and beneficiaries of estates failed to make it into Parliament this year.

Meanwhile, only 3,800 voted for the African Renaissance Unity party which was founded by traditional leaders who had a fall out with the African National Congress over certain policies related to customary law.

Others include the National People’s Front a breakaway from the National Freedom Party which broke away from the Inkatha Freedom Party.

As the political parties counted their losses, they were also parting with their R200,000 deposit for contesting the national polls and R45,000 for each province.

