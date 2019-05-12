Man arrested in NC for allegedly burning girlfriend, baby to death

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana says the mother and her nine-month-old baby were found in a veld near Windsorton on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly burning his 18-year-old girlfriend and their nine-month-old baby to death near Windsorton in Northern Cape.

The woman and baby were last seen on Saturday.

SA Police Service spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana says the pair were found in a veld near Windsorton on Sunday morning.

“A passer-by alerted the police in Windsorton about this discovery. An investigation resulted in an arrested of a 35-year-old man, who is believed to be the deceased boyfriend and the father of the baby.“

The suspect is due to appear in the Barkly West Magistrates Court on Monday on two counts of murder.