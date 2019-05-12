Juventus lose their stripes as new kit unveiled

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Juventus lose their stripes as new kit unveiled

The club was founded in 1897, but players have worn black and white stripes of various types since 1903.

New Juventus Kit. Picture: @Juventusfcen/Twitter
New Juventus Kit. Picture: @Juventusfcen/Twitter
one hour ago

MILAN - Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday unveiled their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, which for the first time in over a century removes the iconic black-and-white stripes traditionally worn by players.

The club was founded in 1897, but players have worn black and white stripes of various types since 1903.

Next season Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will wear a half-and-half jersey with white on the right and black on the left.

The team will debut the new jersey against Roma in Serie A on Sunday in the Stadio Olimpico.

"The daring new design evokes the past, whilst igniting the future of the club through the evolution of the iconic black and white stripes," the team said.

"An unexpected flash of pink sits at the heart of the design and honours the first colour the club ever played in."

Juventus are the record Serie A winners with 35 titles, including the last eight in a row.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA