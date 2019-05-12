Juventus lose their stripes as new kit unveiled

-
ANC no longer an arrogant party - RamaphosaLocal
-
Man City beat Brighton to retain Premier League titleSport
-
UN kicks off major climate change effortWorld
-
Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restoredWorld
-
Free State ANCYL: Mbalula campaigning for Cabinet post at Magashule’s expensePolitics
-
ANC celebrates elections victory in JohannesburgLocal
-
Man City beat Brighton to retain Premier League titleSport
-
Free State ANCYL: Mbalula campaigning for Cabinet post at Magashule’s expensePolitics
-
ANC celebrates elections victory in JohannesburgLocal
-
Business Unity SA congratulates justice cluster for ensuring credible electionsPolitics
-
Federation of Governing Bodies requests DBE to postpone online reg due dateLocal
-
Ordinary South Africans must elect president not MPs, says ADPPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Business Unity SA congratulates justice cluster for ensuring credible electionsPolitics
-
Ordinary South Africans must elect president not MPs, says ADPPolitics
-
ANC expresses gratitude for votes, to hold briefing on SundayPolitics
-
ANC’s Duarte: We’re set on regaining the votes that we've lostPolitics
-
Rand, bond market appreciate after elections declared free & fairBusiness
-
DA remains official opposition but loses key position in Mpumalanga to EFFPolitics
-
Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate listPolitics
-
Meet the political parties occupying the bottom pile of IEC results boardPolitics
-
ANC keeps power, but scandals cost it votesLocal
-
Free State ANCYL: Mbalula campaigning for Cabinet post at Magashule’s expensePolitics
-
ANC celebrates elections victory in JohannesburgLocal
-
Business Unity SA congratulates justice cluster for ensuring credible electionsPolitics
-
Ordinary South Africans must elect president not MPs, says ADPPolitics
-
ANC expresses gratitude for votes, to hold briefing on SundayPolitics
-
ANC’s Duarte: We’re set on regaining the votes that we've lostPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand, bond market appreciate after elections declared free & fairBusiness
-
EU rich-poor divide widens but still a worldwide lowWorld
-
Rihanna teams up with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brandLifestyle
-
Accounting body raises concerns about counting process at some voting stationsPolitics
-
Apparent ANC victory could mean major economic policy shift unlikely - FitchBusiness
-
Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges US antitrust probeWorld
Popular Topics
-
‘Twin Peaks’ actress Peggy Lipton dies aged 72Lifestyle
-
Amy Schumer praises women as ‘warriors’ after childbirthLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West hails her 'calm and chill' sonLifestyle
-
SA celebrates Mother’s DayLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 11 May 2019Local
-
Rihanna teams up with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brandLifestyle
-
Sir Mick Jagger given all clear after his heart surgeryLifestyle
-
New edition of Anne Frank diary 'brings the reader closer to her'Lifestyle
-
Victoria's Secret says TV no longer 'right fit' for lingerie showLifestyle
-
Lewis Hamilton wins in Spain to take championship leadSport
-
Juventus lose their stripes as new kit unveiledSport
-
Serena Williams looking to turn the clock back in RomeSport
-
Man City on brink of Premier League glory, but Liverpool keep dreamingSport
-
Australia rugby director frustrated by Folau sagaSport
-
City, Liverpool primed for final day of epic title raceSport
Popular Topics
-
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
-
Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing supportPolitics
-
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
-
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
-
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
-
Smaller parties question integrity of 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's TrollipPolitics
-
IFP confirms member shot dead at KZN polling stationPolitics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
Juventus lose their stripes as new kit unveiled
The club was founded in 1897, but players have worn black and white stripes of various types since 1903.
MILAN - Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday unveiled their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, which for the first time in over a century removes the iconic black-and-white stripes traditionally worn by players.
The club was founded in 1897, but players have worn black and white stripes of various types since 1903.
Next season Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will wear a half-and-half jersey with white on the right and black on the left.
The team will debut the new jersey against Roma in Serie A on Sunday in the Stadio Olimpico.
"The daring new design evokes the past, whilst igniting the future of the club through the evolution of the iconic black and white stripes," the team said.
"An unexpected flash of pink sits at the heart of the design and honours the first colour the club ever played in."
Juventus are the record Serie A winners with 35 titles, including the last eight in a row.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling10 days ago
-
Man City beat Brighton to retain Premier League title36 minutes ago
-
Lewis Hamilton wins in Spain to take championship leadone hour ago
-
Kenya drops two female sprinters over testosterone levelsone day ago
-
Serena Williams looking to turn the clock back in Rome4 hours ago
-
Supersport steps in SABC void212 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.