It's a wrap: Lights, cameras and blue colours as IEC concludes 2019 election

Throughout the four days, the IEC had emergency Medical services on standby and catered for meals for everyone involved at the results Centre.

PRETORIA – Journalists and their camera operators lined up from behind the rows of seats to broadcast the election results.

The announcement marked the end of long hours for journalists, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and other operational officials.

Blue drapes spanned across the walls of the Centre to signify the IECs corporate colours.

It was further complemented by blue carpets, lights, police officers and branding.

The country now prepares for the presidential inauguration later this month.

Meanwhile, the IEC officially declared the 2019 general election free and fair, hours after the results were captured from all districts.

The African National Congress (ANC) has retained its majority during the sixth democratic election with 57.5%.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is the second biggest party with 20.77% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) come third with 10.79%.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo officially announced the results at the operations centre in Tshwane on Saturday evening.

“Despite our differences and challenges, we still unite under a vision of a common destiny for our country as a democratic, free, just and equal society. These elections are without prevarication the most complex, highly-contested and logistical demanding in our history.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the 2019 provincial and national elections as a resounding expression of the will of the people.

Ramaphosa sent condolences to the families of two elderly voters who died at different polling stations on Wednesday.

“We send out sincere condolences to the families and friends of the two voters who passed on Wednesday.”

He thanked the police, home affairs, the elderly and the media - saying it was time for reporters to rest.

Ramaphosa also thanked political parties for their conduct during the election.

“I wish to extend my most sincere gratitude to the leaders and members of various political parties that participated in the elections. In both your conduct and your words, you contributed significantly to the peace and calm which characterised the entire election season.”

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The EFF is the biggest winner in these elections, scoring nineteen more seats than during the 2014 elections.

While the ANC remains the governing party and the DA the official opposition. They both now have fewer Members of Parliament in the National Assembly.

The national assembly has 14 political parties represented.

The final seat allocation for the National Assembly, as announced on Saturday night, has seen the EFF secure 44 seats.

Meanwhile, the ANC, which has 249 representatives, now sits at 230.

Following the parties decline in overall support during the sixth democratic elections the same fate befell the DA, which now has 84 members of Parliament as compared to 89 seats in 2014.

The Freedom Front Plus, which has been described as a surprise contender during 2019’s polls, now has 10 seats. It had four in the last elections.

New entrances, including former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s Good party and Mzwanele Manyi African Transformation Movement both secured two seats.

The Western Cape-based Aljama secured one seat.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)