In Mexico, 35 bodies found in mass graves
Prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said most of the bodies were located at a ranch in the town of Zapopan.
MEXICO CITY – Local authorities have discovered the remains of 35 people in mass graves in violent Jalisco state, on Mexico's central Pacific coast, officials said Saturday.
Prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said most of the bodies were located at a ranch in the town of Zapopan.
Among the dead, "27 of the bodies had been tied up when killed. And we have two people identified at this time," Solis told a news conference.
The number of dead could still rise as the forensics team wraps up the processing of the site, he warned.
"We are digging more than three meters deep. We are also using heavy machinery, with engineers to do structural calculations as we don't want to weaken some of the perimeter walls," he added.
Solis said the skulls of seven other people and other human remains were discovered on the premises of a house located in Guadalajara, Mexico's second most populous city.
Families with missing kin have rushed to authorities in Jalisco asking for details on the exhumations.
More than 40,000 people have gone missing and are presumed dead since Mexico's war on drugs was militarised with federal troops in late 2006.
More than 250,000 people have been killed in violent crime in Mexico since then, according to government data. The data does not say how many cases were linked to organised crime.
Last year in Jalisco state alone there were 2,418 homicides.
From January to March this year there were 720 murders in the state, official data show.
Popular in World
-
EU rich-poor divide widens but still a worldwide low
-
Tense future for US-China ties, with or without trade deal
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments
-
Typo on Aussie $50 brings blushes for central bank
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro shocked by high number of penis amputations
-
Trump orders tariff hike on remaining Chinese imports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.