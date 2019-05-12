View all in Latest
Gauteng online admission process to go live on Monday

They system would be open from Monday for parents to familiarise themselves with it but can only file applications from next week Monday.

FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The outgoing MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi says the online admission process which was scheduled to go live on Monday would be postponed by a week.

Lesufi says they had postponed avoiding legal action that some organisation were threatening to bring against the department.

He says they will allow parents and those organisations to present their objections concerning limitations they have identified on the online system.

The system would be open from Monday for parents to familiarise themselves with it but can only file applications from next week Monday.

“But as the department, we felt we must not give room to people that want to destabilise. If they want us to postpone the online registration so that they can engage us fair, we’re willing to do that. we’re willing if they’re genuine because there’s nothing to hide.”

