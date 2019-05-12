Free State ANCYL: Mbalula campaigning for Cabinet post at Magashule’s expense
The Youth League said Mbalula who they described as unprincipled and opportunistic, should refrain from attacking Magashule.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League in the Free State warned Fikile Mbalula to stop campaigning for a ministerial position at the expense of the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Mbalula told journalists that Magashule must stop being allergic to President Cyril Ramaphosa after he rejected the notion that Ramaphosa helped the party win the elections.
WATCH: Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explains
The league described Mbalula's recent verbal attack on Magashule as political twerking aimed at scoring a ministerial job in the next Cabinet.
The organisation's Sello Pietersen said: “He must stop being a disappointment, he must be warned about that. He is not the SG and he must draw the line.”
Pietersen said Mbalula was rejected in Mangaung in his bid for the position of party secretary-general because of his unprincipled and opportunistic tendencies.
Mbalula could not be reached for comment.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
