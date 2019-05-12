Federation of Governing Bodies requests DBE to postpone online reg due date

Outgoing Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they would talk with the organisations and parents who've raised objections.

JOHANNESBURG - A group representing governing bodies in South Africa said it had picked some shortcomings in the Gauteng online admission system which could disadvantage parents when applying for their children.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas), requested the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to postponement the online registration date due to some errors that would require some time to fix.

Outgoing Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they would talk with the organisations and parents who've raised objections.

Fedsas said some of the errors in the system included picking schools outside their feeder zones and not acknowledging some of the schools nearer to their home addresses.

Lesufi said they've agreed to postpone the opening of the online registration which was due to start on Monday because of a looming court challenge from some parents.

Lesufi said the postponement request was due to the implementation of newly amended admission regulations and feeder zones for the first time which some parents were not aware of.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)