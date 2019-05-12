Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate list

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini spoke out about the highly contested ANC's candidate list for the national and provincial legislature.

CAPE TOWN - With the elections now declared free and fair, the African National Congress (ANC) will shift focus to nominating its candidates for various roles in government.

Disgruntled ANC members were not pleased with some of the names on the list submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission, claiming that it was not reflective of the decisions made by ANC branches.

The contestation was further fuelled by claims that controversial figures, including Dlamini, who were facing mass scale allegations of corruption should not have made the cut.

Dlamini hit back, adding that no-one had approached her to raise the issue.

“During the campaigning, I never came across anyone who raised that issue. The ANC was happy about our role of mobilising the society to vote for the ANC.”

