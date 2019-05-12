DA remains official opposition but loses key position in Mpumalanga to EFF
The Red Berets had not only retained their status as the official opposition in the North West and Limpopo but had now added Mpumalanga.
JOHANNESBURG - While the Democratic Alliance (DA) remained the country’s official opposition, it lost its key position to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in one province.
The Red Berets had not only retained their status as the official opposition in the North West and Limpopo but had now added Mpumalanga.
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing support
The EFF, whose presence was felt by the governing party in provincial legislatures and the National Assembly even when it had minute representation, received a boost from the South African electorate.
For the first time, the party had replaced the DA as the official opposition in Mpumalanga, doubling its 2014 showing to four seats and coming second to the ANC’s majority 22 seats.
The DA retained the three seats it won in 2014.
In Limpopo where party leader Julius Malema looked for a majority win in the lead up to the elections, the EFF won an additional seat which increased its representation to seven while the DA retained the three seats it had in the 2014 elections.
The EFF also has an additional seat in the North West where it had been an official opposition party since 2014, increasing its showing to six seats while the DA retained its four seats.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate list
-
ANC battles to maintain power grip in SA’s key economic hubs
-
The biggest winners in Parliament - EFF and FF Plus
-
Meet the political parties occupying the bottom pile of IEC results board
-
From 249 seats to 230, the ANC shrinks in Parliament
-
'I will never go back to the ANC,' Malema says at grandmother's funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.