DA remains official opposition but loses key position in Mpumalanga to EFF

JOHANNESBURG - While the Democratic Alliance (DA) remained the country’s official opposition, it lost its key position to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in one province.

The Red Berets had not only retained their status as the official opposition in the North West and Limpopo but had now added Mpumalanga.

The EFF, whose presence was felt by the governing party in provincial legislatures and the National Assembly even when it had minute representation, received a boost from the South African electorate.

For the first time, the party had replaced the DA as the official opposition in Mpumalanga, doubling its 2014 showing to four seats and coming second to the ANC’s majority 22 seats.

The DA retained the three seats it won in 2014.

In Limpopo where party leader Julius Malema looked for a majority win in the lead up to the elections, the EFF won an additional seat which increased its representation to seven while the DA retained the three seats it had in the 2014 elections.

The EFF also has an additional seat in the North West where it had been an official opposition party since 2014, increasing its showing to six seats while the DA retained its four seats.

