Cape Town officer fatally shoots man, himself

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi East police officer allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting occurred in Site B in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon.

Details around the incident were sketchy at this stage.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Khayelitsha detectives are investigating cases of murder and death inquest. According to information, a 27-year-old police constable, who was on duty, allegedly shot and fatally wounded a 23-year-old man before shooting himself with his service pistol.”