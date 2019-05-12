Business Unity SA congratulates justice cluster for ensuring credible elections

Over 17 million South Africans went to the polls to vote in the country's sixth democratic election on Wednesday, some bracing inclement weather conditions.

JOHANNESBURG- Business Unity South Africa (Busa) congratulated the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) election observers and the justice cluster for ensuring a free, fair and credible election.

Over 17 million South Africans went to the polls to vote in the country's sixth democratic election on Wednesday, some bracing inclement weather conditions.

Busa also wished the African National Congress well on its electoral victory and acknowledged other parties who contested.

WATCH: Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explains

The organisation said the incoming government should urgently prioritise the country's economy.

It said the administration should bring back investor confidence by reforming state-owned entities with Eskom at the top of the list.

Busa CEO Tanya Cohen said: “As we move into the sixth administration, we think that resolute action is required. This is going to start with an aligned and focused compact Cabinet that has some key capabilities factored by competent and capable director generals and key staff and the economic and justice clusters.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)