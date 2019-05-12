ANC’s Duarte: We’re set on regaining the votes that we've lost
The party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said they were happy with the mandate received from the people of South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - While the African National Congress (ANC) came out victorious following this year's election, it has seen a noticeable decline in its share of the National Assembly.
However, the party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said they were happy with the mandate received from the people of South Africa.
The party won majority of the seats in the National Assembly with a 57.5% share in of the votes.
WATCH: Mbalula: Sorry Malema, we told you the ANC would win
The Democratic Alliance remained the official opposition, bagging 20.7% followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters which was the only party in the top three that managed to grow since the last poll, coming in with 10.7%.
Although the organisation is set to govern for another five years, it would have to contend with the string of corruption allegations that were believed to have contributed to the decline in its majority share in Parliament.
Duarte said they were set on regaining what they've lost.
“…We’re clutching back what we lost, to some extent, and that’s where we're planning to keep on going; to ensure that we consistently engage with the people and continue to work with everybody who needs us to service them.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate list
-
ANC battles to maintain power grip in SA’s key economic hubs
-
The biggest winners in Parliament - EFF and FF Plus
-
Meet the political parties occupying the bottom pile of IEC results board
-
From 249 seats to 230, the ANC shrinks in Parliament
-
'I will never go back to the ANC,' Malema says at grandmother's funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.