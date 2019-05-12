ANC’s Duarte: We’re set on regaining the votes that we've lost

The party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said they were happy with the mandate received from the people of South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - While the African National Congress (ANC) came out victorious following this year's election, it has seen a noticeable decline in its share of the National Assembly.

However, the party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said they were happy with the mandate received from the people of South Africa.

The party won majority of the seats in the National Assembly with a 57.5% share in of the votes.

The Democratic Alliance remained the official opposition, bagging 20.7% followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters which was the only party in the top three that managed to grow since the last poll, coming in with 10.7%.

Although the organisation is set to govern for another five years, it would have to contend with the string of corruption allegations that were believed to have contributed to the decline in its majority share in Parliament.

Duarte said they were set on regaining what they've lost.

“…We’re clutching back what we lost, to some extent, and that’s where we're planning to keep on going; to ensure that we consistently engage with the people and continue to work with everybody who needs us to service them.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)