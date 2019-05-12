ANC no longer an arrogant party - Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa officially thanked the governing party’s supporters for giving the party another term to govern.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa officially thanked the governing party’s supporters for giving the party another term to govern.

Ramaphosa said the party heard the concerns of over 10 million people who voted for the party in the election.

He spoke outside Luthuli House at the Siyabonga celebrations, where he addressed scores of supporters.

Ramaphosa told a very excited crowd of supporters - clad in ANC colours - that the party was humbled by their support.

“We’ve heard the voices of our people and what our people want,” said Ramaphosa.

“We are going to appoint men and women who have great capability, who know their story. We are going to do things differently,“ Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa #GrowSouthAfrica #PhakamaRamaphosa #ThankYouSA pic.twitter.com/X2hiIk4EU6 — #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 12, 2019

Ramaphosa said it had been a tough road but what is important is that they’ve won: “They thought that the ANC was going to lose power. We’ve shown them that the African National Congress is a victorious organisation of our people.”

The president promised that the ANC was no longer an arrogant party.

Ramaphosa vowed that the party would stick to all its election promises.

SCANDALS COST ANC VOTES

The ANC easily won the general election on Saturday, but its share of the vote fell, reflecting anger at corruption scandals and racial inequalities that remain entrenched a generation after the party took power.

It was the worst electoral performance by the late Nelson Mandela’s former liberation movement, which has governed South Africa since the country’s first free election marked the end of white minority rule in 1994.

The ANC had not previously won less than 60% of the vote in a national poll.

Results showed the ANC secured 57.5% of the parliamentary vote, while the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), also saw its vote share fall.

The DA picked up 20.8% and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took 10.8%, the Independent Electoral Commission said on its website.

In 2014, the ANC won 62% of votes, the DA 22% and the EFF 6%.

The turnout for Wednesday’s vote was markedly lower than at the last election in 2014, falling to 66% from 73.5%, the electoral commission said.

Additional reporting by Reuters.