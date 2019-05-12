ANC Gauteng admits next 5 years will be difficult in legislature

ANC Gauteng Deputy leader Panyaza Lesufi says they are not worried about not having enough numbers in the provincial legislature at all times to ensure that motions are passed in their favour.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) has admitted that the next five years will be difficult with only 37 seats in the legislature.

The party can pass motions and budget votes but that will mean that every member has to be present otherwise they may have to get a partner to vote alongside them.

The governing party managed to win the race in Gauteng after a tight contest.

He says the party has built the discipline to manage these kinds of situations.

He says the party will double its efforts in dealing with the concerns of the people, who have made it clear in these elections that they are not entirely happy with the governing party.