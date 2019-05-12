ANC expresses gratitude for votes, to hold briefing on Sunday
The ANC will hold a press briefing at Luthuli House on Sunday, where it is expected to detail some of its plans going forward.
JOHANNESBURG - Following its victory in the 2019 general elections, the African National Congress (ANC) expressed gratitude to those who have been voted for the party.
The party's electoral support had significantly dropped to below the 60% mark for the first time.
Despite being having majority seats in the National Assembly that party had lost 19 seats.
The ANC began its celebrations after winning the sixth democratic elections.
The party said it was grateful to its members and supporters for their confidence.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is now faced with the mammoth task of ensuring that the party was united and work towards eradicating corruption and strengthening its economic policies that will make way for job employment.
Some analysts said Ramaphosa would have to choose his Cabinet carefully which would restore among South Africans from all walks of life.
The party vowed that it would double its efforts to deliver on all its election promises on its manifesto.
On Saturday, Ramaphosa urged South Africans at the national operations centre to work together in building a united country.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
