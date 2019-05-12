ANC celebrates elections victory in Johannesburg

Scores of supports and members have gathered outside Luthuli House on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the party’s triumph.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has already begun celebrating following its victory in the country’s sixth general elections.

ANC party leaders are expected to address the growing crowd gathered outside Luthuli House.

It’s a hub of activity outside Luthuli House, with hundreds of ANC supports clad in party regalia singing in celebration.

The streets have been closed, with traffic being directed to other routes by police who are on sight.

The ANC is hosting an official thank you gathering to thank their supporters for helping the party win the election with over 57% of the vote.

Supporters say they’re happy: “I want to hear the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] say South Africans must unite.”

The official programme is expected to get underway soon.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s congratulatory message to President Cyril Ramaphosa has been described as a noble move, with no significant impact on the financial markets.

May tweeted President Ramaphosa on Saturday congratulating him for a successful election.

In her tweet, she said working together with Ramaphosa as friends and partners, they would secure a more prosperous future for the UK and South African people.

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt said: “The fact that the prime minister of the UK congratulated the ANC, I don’t think that’s really going to affect the financial market. More importantly, what we do know is that the ANC won the election again, that means more stability and it’s the best kind of outcome.”