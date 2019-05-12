Amy Schumer praises women as ‘warriors’ after childbirth

The actress gave birth to her son Gene last week has now taken to social media to thank Domino Kirke for supporting her throughout the process as her doula.

LONDON - Amy Schumer has thanked her doula for being a “f***ing warrior” throughout her pregnancy, in an Instagram post reflecting on her first week as a mother.

The 37-year-old actress gave birth to her son Gene - whom she has with husband Chris Fischer - last week, and has now taken to social media to thank Domino Kirke for supporting her throughout the process as her doula, which is a non-medical companion who supports a birthing woman by providing continuous care before, during, or after childbirth.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Trainwreckstar wrote: Ok here’s my post-baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s--t. Men are cool and whatever, but women are f***ing warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don’t totally know but what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can. (sic)”

Schumer also thanked her doctor and the medical staff at the hospital where she gave birth for “everything” they did to help her through the process, and spoke about her battle with Hyperemesis, a severe form of morning sickness.

She continued: “Doctor Brill and all the nurses and paediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals I spent time in this year, thank you for everything. I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f**k, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone. @hgmoms has the best research I found on the condition. The only thing that helped me with my nausea was products from @thelordjones (sic)”

The I Feel Pretty actress then closed off her post by thanking her friends for their support, as well as giving a shout out to her husband and their new-born son.

She wrote: “All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to “keep going” or telling me “it will be worth it”. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you, ladies, from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper (sic)”