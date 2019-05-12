7 trial awaiting prisoners escape from holding cells in Limpopo

Police said the convicts broke out on Saturday night during routine police checks.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven awaiting trial prisoners have escaped from Modimolle holding cells in Limpopo.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The escapees were identified as Polano Ndebele, Thapelo Mello, Themba Ncube, Sello Rengane, Kenneth Shuma, Kazen Dluwayo and Mpho Obvious Lesese. Circumstances around their escaping is subject to a police investigation.”