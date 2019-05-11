Vote counting complete, ANC garners 57.51%, DA 20.76% & EFF 10.79%

The ANC won 57.51% of the vote, which was more than double their nearest rivals, the Democratic Alliance (DA) who garnered 20.76% of the vote, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were in third place with 10.79%.

JOHANNESBURG - All the votes have been counted and the preliminary results show that the African National Congress (ANC) has been handed another five-year term in power.

The ANC's victory though came at a price, as the party saw a drop in support from the 2014 elections where it won with 62.15%, the third consecutive elections that the party has seen a decline in support.

The DA also saw a decline in support in 2019, reversing the steady growth that it had seen since 2004.

The country's third largest party was the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 10.79%, a jump from the 6.35% it received in the 2014 elections.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) were the fourth and fifth biggest parties with 3.38% and 2.38% respectively. While the IFP also saw a drop in support, the FF Plus saw big gains in this elections.

The top 15 parties (of 48):

African National Congress (ANC) - 57.51% Democratic Alliance (DA) - 20.76% Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) - 10.79% Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) - 3.38% VryheidsFront Plus (FFP) - 2.38% African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) - 0.84% United Democratic Movement (UDM) - 0.45% African Transformation Movement (ATM) - 0.44% Good - 0.40% National Freedom Party (NFP) - 0.35% African Independent Congress (AIC) - 0.28% Congress of the People (Cope) - 0.27% Pan Africanist Congress of Azania - 0.19% Al Jama-ah - 0.18% African Security Congress (ASC) - 0.15%

