The biggest winners in Parliament - EFF and FF Plus

Change is here: The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Freedom Front Plus made their circles bigger in Parliament.

PRETORIA - With the battle for seats officially over, some of the political parties could then celebrate their successes and prepare their members in Parliament.

The Independent Electoral Commission announced the results of the 2019 general elections on Saturday, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) made their circles bigger.

Even though the African National Congress was declared the ruling party for the next five years, the EFF gained 19 seats – the exact number of seats lost by the ANC – and the FF Plus gained six seats. In 2014, the EFF had 25 seats and the FF Plus had four.

On Friday, FF Plus spokesperson Wouter Wessels said the party worked hard to increase their numbers.

“It was a long term plan. It started in 2013 when we repositioned and rebranded ourselves, we did show growth in 2014 but not significant enough to increase our seats. Then in 2016 we showed significant growth with the number of councillors we gained and since 2016, our councillors worked very hard to help with service delivery problems.”

The biggest winner of the two, however, was the EFF after it became the official opposition party in three provinces; the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The National Assembly would be made up of the following:

The Pan Africanist Congress with 1 seat,



Al Jama-ah with 1 seat,



The United Democratic Movement with 2 seats,



The National Freedom Party with 2 seats,



The Good Party with 2 seats,



The Congress of the People with 2 seats,



The African Transformation Movement with 2 seats,



The African Independent Congress with 2 seats,



The African Christian Democratic Party with 4 seats,



The Vryheidsfront Plus with 10 seats,



The Inkatha Freedom Party with 14 seats,



The Economic Freedom Fighters with 44 seats,



The Democratic Alliance with 84 seats,



The African National Congress with 230 seats.



