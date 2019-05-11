Sudan military calls for new talks - protest movement
The call came as thousands of demonstrators remain camped outside army headquarters in central Khartoum, vowing to force the generals to cede power.
KHARTOUM - Sudan’s military rulers have invited protest leaders for a new round of talks on transferring power to a civilian administration, the protest movement said on Saturday.
The call came as thousands of demonstrators remain camped outside army headquarters in central Khartoum, vowing to force the generals to cede power just as they forced veteran president Omar al-Bashir from office exactly a month ago.
Talks on the protesters’ key demand for a civilian-led body to oversee a four-year transition have been deadlocked for days, with the military insisting on holding a majority in any new ruling body.
“We received a call from the military council to resume negotiations,” the Alliance for Freedom and Change said in a statement.
Late in April, the alliance, which brings together protest organisers and opposition and rebel groups, handed the generals its proposals for a civilian-led transition.
But the generals have expressed “many reservations” over the alliance’s roadmap.
They have singled out its silence on the constitutional position of Islamic sharia law which was the guiding principle of all legislation under Bashir’s rule but is anathema to secular groups like the Sudanese Communist Party and some rebel factions in the alliance.
“We have identified the points of contention with the military council and... decisive talks will revolve around (them) in each meeting,” the alliance said in its statement.
“We want to hold the talks quickly and sort out all these points in 72 hours,” it said without specifying when the negotiations would resume.
Popular in Africa
-
2 suspected rhino poachers killed in Zimbabwe
-
Fugees founder, Malaysian financier indicted for Obama donations
-
Zim: Anger mounts over ruling declaring Chamisa's election as MDC leader illegal
-
Dozens of migrants drown off Tunisia coast after leaving Libya
-
Picture perfect - Congo ranger’s gorilla selfie goes viral
-
French military frees hostages in Burkina Faso, two commandos killed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.