Smaller parties looking ahead to next elections

CAPE TOWN - With more than 99% of the national of the votes now tallied, smaller political parties who suffered major losses in the polls are now weighing their options for the future.

Mzoxolo Dibela from the Alliance For Transformation For All said that while his party did not receive the number of votes they'd expected, the party would not give up.

“Be that as it may, we cannot be negative going forward. We must prepare ourselves for municipal elections.”

But Sebastian Petersen who sold his car for funds to get his party, the African Progressive Movement, in the elections race believed it was all worth it.

“The fact that our names are there, and the numbers came in means that people believe in us. I am going to do it again.”

The National Freedom Party's Kelly Baloyi believed that a lack of finances was one of the contributing factors to the party not doing well.

“Going into the election is not free and fair. I told the IEC. The media also marginalised us as smaller parties. How are we supposed to have everything covered?”

Observer group Association for Free Research and International Cooperation, however, said the elections administered by the IEC were highly professional.

