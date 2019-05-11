Shacks belonging to ANC supporters demolished in Overberg region

The party’s Theo Olivier said some members of the group were seen wearing Land Party T-shirts.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Overberg region said on Saturday a group of people demolished the shacks of four of its supporters in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Hermanus.

He said at least two homes belonging to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters were also destroyed.

Olivier said he was trying to find shelter for the families whose homes were destroyed in the Marikana informal settlement in Hermanus on Saturday.

“I can confirm that some of them are weary party T-shirts and have said they don’t want sell-outs staying in Marikana and that the only party that must be voted for in the area is the Land Party, so whoever voted differently must be removed.”

Olivier said he had communicated with Land Party officials in the area to try and get clarity on the matter.

“We spoke to their leaders and they tried to deny it. We’ve also invited them for talks and asked them to come and indicate to us that these are not their members.”

When Eyewitness News contacted a Land Party official in Hermanus, she responded saying she had heard it was, in fact, ANC members who had demolished shacks belonging to Land Party members.