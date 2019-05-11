Saica to release final report into 2019 elections next week
Saica released its preliminary report into the elections, which indicated that the elections were generally free and fair.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) said its final report into the elections would detail issues of integrity on vote counting, the availability of forms and the overall process.
In its preliminary report, Saica said it would raise some concerns regarding the integrity of the counting process in limited voting stations across the country.
The institute said the voting process was free and fair as a whole, despite some concerns.
The accounting body further said that if the IEC were to approach it to assist with the auditing of votes, it would refer the commission to audit firms who were optimally positioned to do the work.
Saica has reiterated that its findings are preliminary, as the final report will be released next Friday.
Meanwhile, observer group Association for Free Research and International Cooperation said the elections administered by the IEC were highly professional.
WATCH: From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations and look at the numbers
