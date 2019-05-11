Ramaphosa on election results: The will of the people must be respected

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the IEC must be applauded for the hard work it’s put in to ensure 2019’s elections are free and fair.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for the way its conducted 2019’s elections, saying the commission has served South Africans with great distinction and dedication.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the official announcement of the provincial and national elections in Pretoria on Saturday night.

Ramaphosa says the IEC must be applauded for the hard work it’s put in to ensure 2019’s elections are free and fair.

“Often under difficult conditions, you conducted yourselves both as a commission as well as the executives of Independent Electoral Commission. You conducted yourselves professionally, impartially and with the dedication, we’ve come to expect from this valuable institution. Thank you for serving our people with such great distinction.”

He says the will of the people must now be respected.

“Our people have spoken; they’ve done so clearly and emphatically. They voted for a united South Africa, in which all may realise their potential. They’ve voted for a more equal society, free from poverty, hunger and want. They’ve voted for a country that they would like to see at peace with itself and continent.”

Ramaphosa has described 2019’s elections as the resounding expression of the will of the people.

At the same time, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says South Africa has exhibited to the global society that it is a united country.

“Once again, we’ve shown the world that despite our differences and challenges we still unite under a vision of a common destiny for our country as a democratic, free, just and equal society. These elections are without prevarication the most complex, highly-contested and logistical demanding in our history.”