Peru to limit Machu Picchu access to prevent deterioration
From 15 May to 28 May, access to the Temple of the Sun, Temple of the Condor and Intihuatana Stone will be strictly controlled at the Unesco World Heritage Site, the government said.
LIMA - Peru announced on Friday a two-week restriction to three important areas at Machu Picchu to prevent greater degradation to the iconic Inca citadel.
From 15 May to 28 May, access to the Temple of the Sun, Temple of the Condor and Intihuatana Stone will be strictly controlled at the Unesco World Heritage Site, the government said.
"These measures are necessary to conserve Machu Picchu, given the evidence of deterioration" on stone surfaces caused by visitors to the three areas, the culture ministry said.
Almost 6,000 visitors a day are permitted onto the 15th-century site in two waves.
The new plan will give tourists just three hours to visit the three emblematic areas.
Authorities will evaluate the impact of the measures before applying new permanent rules from 1 June.
Machu Picchu, which means "old mountain" in the Quechua language indigenous to the area, is at the top of a lush mountain and was built during the reign of the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438-1471).
It lies around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Andean city of Cusco, the old Inca capital in southeastern Peru.
It was rediscovered in 1911 by the American explorer Hiram Bingham. Unesco declared it a World Heritage Site in 1983.
Popular in World
-
Venezuela braces for unrest as Maduro clamps down
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro shocked by high number of penis amputations
-
Indonesian police hunt inmates after mass prison break
-
180 nations agree UN deal to regulate export of plastic waste
-
Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies
-
Hong Kong legislators brawl over contentious extradition law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.