People arrested for multiple voting to face charges of breaching Electoral Act

Police said that more than 20 people have now been arrested for attempting to vote more than once.

Voting ballot boxes fill up as voters exercise their right to vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Voting ballot boxes fill up as voters exercise their right to vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
53 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Police said that more than 20 people have now been arrested for attempting to vote more than once.

General Fanie Masemola said that they would face charges of breaching the Electoral Act.

Since the vote on Wednesday, police said that questions have been raised about those arrested in connection with attempted voter fraud.

The number has risen to 22.

Masemola: "There are those on social media still claiming to have voted more than once. We're still looking for them We've appealed to the public to assist us in identifying them."

IEC commissioner said that while it was theoretically possible to have voted twice, there was no evidence to suggest that people did so.

"Although attempts have been made, those places that have been concluded, the finding has been that there has not yet been any evidence of successful multiple voting."

Police said that the investigations were still ongoing.

