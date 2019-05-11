Over 1,000 voting stations to undergo audit, says IEC

The IEC, however, did not specify when the audit would take place by the statistician general.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Saturday said at least 1,020 voting stations would undergo an audit to determine whether there were irregularities during the 2019 general elections.

The IEC, however, did not provide a date for the audit by the Statistician-General.

The commission has its hands full with legal disputes lodged by 27 political parties. The parties have demanded that an independent audit be conducted by another body other than Stats SA, claiming government institutions are tainted.

The integrity of the election has been questioned following allegations of multiple voting. Several smaller parties said they planned to launch legal action against the IEC following a number of irregularities during Wednesday's national elections.

ELECTION RESULTS

The IEC will announce the results for the elections on Saturday evening in Tshwane.

With 99.9% of voting districts counted following Wednesday’s election, the ANC led with 57.5% of the vote. The main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) was on 20.79% and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had 10.78%.

It would be the worst electoral performance by the ANC, which has governed South Africa uninterrupted since the country’s first free election marked the end of white minority rule in 1994.

The ANC’s victory will secure it enough seats in parliament to give President Cyril Ramaphosa another five years in office but may leave him short of ammunition to battle party rivals who oppose his reforms to galvanise the economy and counter graft.

The ANC had not previously won less than 60% of the vote in a national election. Two results are still to come from nine provincial polls also held on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as president in 2018, had sought to re-engage ANC voters whose support was eroded by faltering efforts to address corruption, unemployment and disparities in housing, land and services.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)