No independent audit on alleged voting irregularities, says IEC

At least 27 parties are demanding that the independent audit be conducted by another body other than Stats SA.

PRETORIA - As the final votes continue to slowly trickle in, the IEC has indicated that it will not conduct an independent audit amid claims of irregularities from some smaller parties.

In a statement on Saturday, the IEC said that it had written to the lawyers of the aggrieved parties advising them that their demands were unreasonable and unlawful. The IEC further noted that only it was "empowered by law to adjudicate on the outcome of elections, declare the outcome and announce results" and that as such, the law made no provision for any preemptive legal action to interdict the IEC from abiding by its constitutional and legal mandate.

It added that the parties had ample recourse to raise their objections through the normal objection process and if they were still unsatisfied, they could appeal the IEC's decisions in court.

IEC officials expect the result of a sample audit of votes cast in last Wednesday's election to arrive at the nerve centre in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

The Auditor-General is set to brief the media on the process.

The IEC is making plans to officially announce the election results and host a gala dinner at the results centre on Saturday evening.

The IEC won't participate in the Auditor-General's briefing on the sample audit.

The disputing parties, who've not attracted enough support to send a single member to Parliament, maintain their threat to tak eleagl action if there is not an independent audit.