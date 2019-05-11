Motsoeneng to rebuild ACM after poor election performance
The ACM party launched a few months ahead of the elections and having received just over 4,800 votes, the organisation failed to make the cut to secure a seat in Parliament.
PRETORIA - African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng said that he intended rebuilding his party after a less than impressive performance at the polls.
The leader insisted that they actually did well in the race and alleged vote rigging at some of the polling stations.
Motsoeneng was adamant he was adequately skilled to be president of South Africa, citing his experience at the SABC.
"Where we did very well is my home, where I come from. At least there were numbers there because I went there, the people were able to vote but not all the corners. Even in that area, if you check KwaZulu-Natal, they did very well also. I'm very happy [because] without us having the time to go and mobilise, they voted for us [sic]."
