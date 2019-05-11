Motsoeneng: Many people on social media said they voted ACM
Leader of the African Content Movement (ACM) Hlaudi Motsoeneng has insisted that members unknowingly voted for other parties out of confusion.
Motsoeneng alleged vote rigging at some polling stations and maintained that the ACM did well in the elections.
“Many people vote for ACM. I can tell you there was a misunderstanding on which party they voted for. Many people on social media said they voted ACM, but they marked the wrong party [on the ballot].”
The party, which launched just months ahead of elections, has managed to receive just over 4,800 votes.
This means that the former SABC COO failed to meet the minimum votes to obtain a seat in Parliament.
However, Motsoeneng said that the people of South Africa still wanted him to be the president of the country as the results of the 2019 elections were still coming in.
“The only issue I must accept is that four months was too short to run around and mobilise people. The reason why I’m confident is because those people, I have never reached them, but they were able to vote for ACM [sic].”
