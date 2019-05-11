Manyi’s ATM backs out of plan to take IEC to court

The African Transformation Movement says it now accepts the election results and the IEC’s audit outcomes into claims of multiple voting incidents.

PRETORIA - One of the political parties that threatened court action over the irregularities encountered in this year’s polls has backed down on the intended plan.

However, the remaining 26 disgruntled parties say they will continue with their legal action against the IEC.

Speaking to reporters, the party’s leader Mzwanele Manyi said a presentation by the Statistician-General which was made to political parties earlier addressed their concerns.

"A presentation by the Statistician-General today adequately satisfied the ATM that the need for an independent audit has been tolerably addressed. The ATM is satisfied that the IEC has acted in good faith and professionally in answer to its institutional demands that it has been carrying out continuously since its inception.”

The ATM secured just over 76,000 votes.