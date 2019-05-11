Kim Kardashian announces birth of fourth child, a boy
The new baby’s name was not revealed.
LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian on Friday announced the arrival of her fourth child, a boy born via a surrogate.
“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kardashian told her 60 million Twitter followers in a posting.
“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” the reality star added.
He’s here and he’s perfect!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019
He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019
Kardashian and her musician husband Kanye West have three other children - Chicago, a girl who was born in January 2018 also via a surrogate, son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5.
The new baby’s name was not revealed.
Kardashian has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks following the birth of Saint in 2015 if she became pregnant again.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Victoria's Secret says TV no longer 'right fit' for lingerie show
-
Fugees founder, Malaysian financier indicted for Obama donations
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweet
-
Gwendoline Christie questioned 'being a woman'
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
-
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate in labour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.