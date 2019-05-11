View all in Latest
Kim Kardashian announces birth of fourth child, a boy

The new baby’s name was not revealed.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2019, in New York. Picture: AFP
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2019, in New York. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian on Friday announced the arrival of her fourth child, a boy born via a surrogate.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kardashian told her 60 million Twitter followers in a posting.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” the reality star added.

Kardashian and her musician husband Kanye West have three other children - Chicago, a girl who was born in January 2018 also via a surrogate, son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5.

The new baby’s name was not revealed.

Kardashian has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks following the birth of Saint in 2015 if she became pregnant again.

