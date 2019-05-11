Kannaland, Cederberg municipalities snub DA for Icosa and ANC
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has claimed another majority victory in the Western Cape elections and has dominated in all but two municipalities.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has claimed another majority victory in the Western Cape elections and has dominated in all but two municipalities.
In Kannaland, the Independent Civic Organisation (Icosa) got the most votes and in Cederberg, the African National Congress (ANC) edged out the DA.
Kannaland covers towns like Ladismith and Calitzdorp.
In that municipality, just more than 3,500 citizens voted for Icosa, while the DA got 2,800 votes.
The ANC lagged behind with only 18%.
Voter turnout in the region was 64%.
Icosa's David Kamfer: "The people know us as a party that really delivers when Icosa was in charge of Kannaland."
In the Cederberg Municipality along the West Coast, the ANC narrowly led the pack with 45% of the vote, with the DA two percentage points behind.
The ACDP got 2.47% of the vote.
The area recorded a 60% voter turnout.
Popular in Politics
-
South Africans still want me as their president, says Motsoeneng
-
IEC: 4 provinces conclude counting, Gauteng still trailing behind
-
DA divisions over Maimane’s future resurface
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'
-
IEC passes 90% election results capture mark
-
Msimanga: How we dealt with De Lille had a negative impact on campaign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.