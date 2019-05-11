Kannaland, Cederberg municipalities snub DA for Icosa and ANC

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has claimed another majority victory in the Western Cape elections and has dominated in all but two municipalities.

In Kannaland, the Independent Civic Organisation (Icosa) got the most votes and in Cederberg, the African National Congress (ANC) edged out the DA.

Kannaland covers towns like Ladismith and Calitzdorp.

In that municipality, just more than 3,500 citizens voted for Icosa, while the DA got 2,800 votes.

The ANC lagged behind with only 18%.

Voter turnout in the region was 64%.

Icosa's David Kamfer: "The people know us as a party that really delivers when Icosa was in charge of Kannaland."

In the Cederberg Municipality along the West Coast, the ANC narrowly led the pack with 45% of the vote, with the DA two percentage points behind.

The ACDP got 2.47% of the vote.

The area recorded a 60% voter turnout.