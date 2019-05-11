IEC to make official announcement on election results tonight
There are just 42 of the more than 22,000 voting districts still to be captured.
PRETORIA - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will officially announce the results of the 2019 general elections on Saturday evening at the national results operations centre in Tshwane.
The numbers place the ANC with a majority of 57%, down from previous years.
National election results captured at 8am on Saturday, 11 May 2019. Picture: IEC
The Democratic Alliance certainly has some introspection to do. The blue party is down two percentage points to 20%.
However, the Economic Freedom Fighters grew significantly to 10%, thanks to nearly 700,000 more voters pledging their support for the red berets.
Further down the board, both the Inkatha Freedom Party and Freedom Front Plus increased their share of support.
WATCH: From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations and look at the numbers
