IEC to brief SA on 2019 election results

While the ANC won the 6th general elections with a comfortable majority, this was the party’s worst performance since the first free election in 1994.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is expected to officially announce the total 2019 election results captured.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address the country at the National Operations Results Centre on Saturday evening.

Vote counting was completed on Saturday afternoon, with the African National Congress (ANC) winning 2019’s general election and retained its majority in the country with 57.5%.

While the ANC won the 6th general elections with a comfortable majority, this was the party’s worst performance since the first free election in 1994.

The ANC had always won with 60% and above vote in the national elections.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party took this as a sign that people wanted a clean party that would act and tackle corruption.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) retained its position as the official opposition, but it was a bittersweet victory as the party had gone down from 22% in the 2014 election to 20.7%.

Julius Malema’s red berets were the biggest gainers, increasing their support to over 10%.

WATCH: IEC briefs the media on the final leg of the 2019 national elections

PARLIAMENT

Several new political parties are preparing to head to Parliament, while some will not make a return.

A record of 48 political parties contested 2019’s national elections, 19 of which were new players.

So, which of these new bees will form part of the sixth parliament and which of the old ones won’t be making a return?

New players, Patricia de Lille’s party, Good, is in and so is Mzwanele Manyi’s African Transformation Movement.

Parties like Azanian People's Organisation, which only managed to get just over 12,000 votes and AgangSA, which received 13,800 votes, won’t be returning to Parliament.

Meanwhile, parties like the ANC and the DA will obviously be in the National Assembly, but with a reduced number of seats.

It’s the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus that have increased their majority, meaning more seats and more talking time for them in the National Assembly.

ANC THANKS MOTLANTHE AND MBEKI

The ANC in Gauteng gave former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki credit for helping the party campaign.

ANC deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said the involvement of the former leaders ensured that the party won the most critical province.

The party received over 2 million votes in Gauteng.

He said they should be credited for their contributions.

“We also want to thank Motlanthe and Mbeki. They really took a brave stance to say we’re on the side of the ANC.”

On Friday, the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule said individuals shouldn’t take credit for the party’s victory after ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula told journalists that President Cyril Ramaphosa helped the party clinch a win in one of the hotly contested polls.

He said the victory should be attributed to the entire movement because it’s not about individuals.

At the same time, despite failing to get a combined two percent of the vote, some smaller parties threatened to go to court over allegations of voter fraud during these elections.