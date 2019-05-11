IEC considering all measures to combat voter fraud

With voting done, and South Africans awaiting the final results announcement, the IEC has been accused of having inadequate security features in its system.

PRETORIA - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it has not looked into the possibility of using digital voting machines as a way to try combat voter fraud.

The electoral body was battling allegations of insufficient security mechanisms amid claims of attempted foul play at the polls.

Smaller political parties have threatened court action, questioning the integrity of the vote.

With voting done, and South Africans awaiting the announcement of the final results, the IEC has been accused of having inadequate security features in its system.

One suggestion by international observers is to go digital but commissioner Janet Love said that the body was not yet there.

The IEC said that it has learned its lessons and has considered all measures to tighten security.