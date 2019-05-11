IEC considering all measures to combat voter fraud

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

IEC considering all measures to combat voter fraud

With voting done, and South Africans awaiting the final results announcement, the IEC has been accused of having inadequate security features in its system.

Voting booths setup in the hall of the Pinelands Primary voting station for the 2019 elections on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Voting booths setup in the hall of the Pinelands Primary voting station for the 2019 elections on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
57 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it has not looked into the possibility of using digital voting machines as a way to try combat voter fraud.

The electoral body was battling allegations of insufficient security mechanisms amid claims of attempted foul play at the polls.

Smaller political parties have threatened court action, questioning the integrity of the vote.

With voting done, and South Africans awaiting the announcement of the final results, the IEC has been accused of having inadequate security features in its system.

One suggestion by international observers is to go digital but commissioner Janet Love said that the body was not yet there.

The IEC said that it has learned its lessons and has considered all measures to tighten security.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA