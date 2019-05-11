'I will never go back to the ANC,' Malema says at grandmother's funeral
Malema senior, affectionately known as ‘Koko Sarah,’ died last Saturday at her home in Seshego.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema bid a final farewell to his grandmother Sarah Malema at her funeral in Polokwane on Saturday.
Malema senior, affectionately known as ‘Koko Sarah,’ died last Saturday at her home in Seshego.
The EFF leader said he would miss his grandmother.
“She is here with us today, because Mama loved her family.”
Malema used also his address to hit out at the African National Congress (ANC). Before heading up the EFF, Malema was the chairperson of the ANC's Youth League.
#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: I asked her “Koko, what do you want me to do?” And she said “If you ever go back to the ANC, you would have killed me.”— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019
I want to say here, today, in her presence: I will never go back to the ANC.
#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: Even if the were to EFF fail, I would become a lecturer because I’m working on Masters, I would become a farmer because I love farming or even a lawyer because I love law but I will never go back to the ANC.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019
#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: When the announcement of my expulsion was made, ANC thugs went to the gates of grandmothers house with a coffin and they said to her “we are burying your son today.” She knew them by name and had fed them before.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019
#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: My Mother was never a coward, she fought with the most dangerous criminals when the whole community was afraid. She was not scared of anything and neither am I.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019
Her funeral was attended by struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, among others.
Messages of condolences from all over the country have been pouring in for the Malema family.
#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema says that he has no outstanding issues with my grandmother.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019
I did everything for her when she was still alive. Never let anybody tell you it's wrong to support your parents. BD
#RIPKokoSarahMalema Malema: I speak openly because I learnt from my grandmother.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019
She lived an honest life. BD
#RIPKokoSarahMalema Patrice Motsepe, Zenani Dlamini-Mandela and ANC Veteran and of the last two remaining Rivonia trialists, Baba Andrew Mlangeni, are here.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019
Pics: @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/sGnjjHHZJu
CIC @Julius_S_Malema paying tribute to his grandmother #RIPkokoSarahMalema https://t.co/gwdXBYCQhn— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019
#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: My grandmother raised 9 kids in a four bedroomed house and added to that were her grandchildren. It’s not unique to the Malema family because this is story for many black families.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
IEC to make official announcement on election results tonight
-
ANC looks set to keep hold of Gauteng
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?
-
ANCWL wants equal representation of women in Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.