'I will never go back to the ANC,' Malema says at grandmother's funeral

Malema senior, affectionately known as ‘Koko Sarah,’ died last Saturday at her home in Seshego.

EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema at his grandmother's funeral on 11 May 2019. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema bid a final farewell to his grandmother Sarah Malema at her funeral in Polokwane on Saturday.

Malema senior, affectionately known as ‘Koko Sarah,’ died last Saturday at her home in Seshego.

The EFF leader said he would miss his grandmother.

“She is here with us today, because Mama loved her family.”

Malema used also his address to hit out at the African National Congress (ANC). Before heading up the EFF, Malema was the chairperson of the ANC's Youth League.

Her funeral was attended by struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, among others.

Messages of condolences from all over the country have been pouring in for the Malema family.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

