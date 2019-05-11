'I will never go back to the ANC,' Malema says at grandmother's funeral

Malema senior, affectionately known as ‘Koko Sarah,’ died last Saturday at her home in Seshego.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema bid a final farewell to his grandmother Sarah Malema at her funeral in Polokwane on Saturday.

The EFF leader said he would miss his grandmother.

“She is here with us today, because Mama loved her family.”

Malema used also his address to hit out at the African National Congress (ANC). Before heading up the EFF, Malema was the chairperson of the ANC's Youth League.

#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: I asked her “Koko, what do you want me to do?” And she said “If you ever go back to the ANC, you would have killed me.”



I want to say here, today, in her presence: I will never go back to the ANC. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019

#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: Even if the were to EFF fail, I would become a lecturer because I’m working on Masters, I would become a farmer because I love farming or even a lawyer because I love law but I will never go back to the ANC. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019

#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: When the announcement of my expulsion was made, ANC thugs went to the gates of grandmothers house with a coffin and they said to her “we are burying your son today.” She knew them by name and had fed them before. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019

#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: My Mother was never a coward, she fought with the most dangerous criminals when the whole community was afraid. She was not scared of anything and neither am I. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019

Her funeral was attended by struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, among others.

Messages of condolences from all over the country have been pouring in for the Malema family.

#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema says that he has no outstanding issues with my grandmother.



I did everything for her when she was still alive. Never let anybody tell you it's wrong to support your parents. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019

#RIPKokoSarahMalema Malema: I speak openly because I learnt from my grandmother.



She lived an honest life. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019

#RIPKokoSarahMalema Patrice Motsepe, Zenani Dlamini-Mandela and ANC Veteran and of the last two remaining Rivonia trialists, Baba Andrew Mlangeni, are here.

Pics: @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/sGnjjHHZJu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019

#RIPkokoSarahMalema Malema: My grandmother raised 9 kids in a four bedroomed house and added to that were her grandchildren. It’s not unique to the Malema family because this is story for many black families. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 11, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)