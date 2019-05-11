From 249 seats to 230, the ANC shrinks in Parliament
In the 2014 general elections, the party won a total of 249 seats, meaning in the 2019 elections, it lost 19 seats.
PRETORIA – The African National Congress (ANC) has bagged 230 seats in the National Assembly following South Africa’s sixth democratic elections.
Speaking in Pretoria on Saturday, the Independent Electoral Commission chair Glen Mashinini announced the ANC as once again the party that would rule the country for a five-year term.
The second party to secure the most number of seats in Parliament was the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 84 seats.
The DA had 89 seats in 2014 – losing five. However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) grew from 25 seats in 2014 to to 44 in 2019.
ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa then gave a keynote address, saying the people had voted for a “country they’d like to see in peace with itself and the rest of the world.”
He thanked all those who took part in ensuring free and fair elections: “We pay tributes to millions who went to polls to choose public representatives who will help them realise their shared dreams. Many people braved the rain, the cold.”
Our New National Assembly.... for 6th parliament pic.twitter.com/KVFG4Jyz0t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019
#ElectionResults These are the 44 people who will represent the EFF in the 6th parliament. LM pic.twitter.com/hReHR9ZC8t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019
