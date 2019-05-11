French MPs approve law on speedy Notre-Dame restoration

-
Peru to limit Machu Picchu access to prevent deteriorationWorld
-
Over 1,000 voting stations to undergo audit, says IECPolitics
-
ANC looks set to keep hold of GautengPolitics
-
Venezuela braces for unrest as Maduro clamps downWorld
-
ANCWL wants equal representation of women in Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
IEC considering all measures to combat voter fraudPolitics
-
ANC looks set to keep hold of GautengPolitics
-
ANCWL wants equal representation of women in Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
IEC considering all measures to combat voter fraudPolitics
-
Smaller parties looking ahead to next electionsPolitics
-
Motsoeneng to rebuild ACM after poor election performancePolitics
-
Saica to release final report into 2019 elections next weekPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANCWL wants equal representation of women in Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
Smaller parties looking ahead to next electionsPolitics
-
Motsoeneng to rebuild ACM after poor election performancePolitics
-
Saica to release final report into 2019 elections next weekPolitics
-
People arrested for multiple voting to face charges of breaching Electoral ActPolitics
-
IEC to make official announcement on election results tonightPolitics
-
Lower WC voter turnout blamed on apathy, weatherPolitics
-
DA's Moakes calls on party to interrogate disappointing poll showingPolitics
-
ANC looks set to keep hold of GautengPolitics
-
ANCWL wants equal representation of women in Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
IEC considering all measures to combat voter fraudPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
Smaller parties looking ahead to next electionsPolitics
-
Motsoeneng to rebuild ACM after poor election performancePolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Accounting body raises concerns about counting process at some voting stationsPolitics
-
Apparent ANC victory could mean major economic policy shift unlikely - FitchBusiness
-
Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges US antitrust probeWorld
-
Rand steady as ANC takes lead in electionsBusiness
-
Zondo commission hears how emergency procedures used for big tendersBusiness
-
Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economistBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Sir Mick Jagger given all clear after his heart surgeryLifestyle
-
New edition of Anne Frank diary 'brings the reader closer to her'Lifestyle
-
Victoria's Secret says TV no longer 'right fit' for lingerie showLifestyle
-
Fugees founder, Malaysian financier indicted for Obama donationsLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian announces birth of fourth child, a boyLifestyle
-
Gwendoline Christie questioned 'being a woman'Lifestyle
-
Bieber, Sheeran drop new tune tackling mental healthLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate in labourLifestyle
-
British royals William, Kate, Harry and Meghan launch mental health text serviceLifestyle
-
Chiefs take bite out of Sharks, Highlanders quell JaguaresSport
-
Klopp backs Liverpool for Premier League miracleSport
-
Clermont crush La Rochelle for third Challenge Cup triumphSport
-
Chennai swat aside Delhi to set up Mumbai rematch in IPL finalSport
-
Reece, Mo'unga star in Crusaders' seven-try Pretoria rompSport
-
Kenya drops two female sprinters over testosterone levelsSport
Popular Topics
-
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
-
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
-
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
-
Smaller parties question integrity of 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's TrollipPolitics
-
IFP confirms member shot dead at KZN polling stationPolitics
-
IEC processes created on assumption voters have 'honour' - Brigalia BamPolitics
-
BBC broadcaster axed over racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
French MPs approve law on speedy Notre-Dame restoration
Images of the ancient cathedral going up in flames last month sparked shock and dismay across the globe as well as in France, where it is considered one of the nation's most beloved landmarks.
PARIS - French lawmakers on Friday approved a controversial law for restoring Notre-Dame within five years, after the famous Paris cathedral sustained major fire damage last month.
Renovating the 850-year-old Gothic cathedral, whose wooden roof was largely destroyed in the 15 April blaze, will be an unprecedented challenge for the government, which drafted a special bill for managing the huge project.
Images of the ancient cathedral going up in flames sparked shock and dismay across the globe as well as in France, where it is considered one of the nation's most beloved landmarks.
Days after the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron set a target for the restoration to be finished within five years, meaning it should be ready by the time Paris hosts the Olympics in 2024.
But the legislation, aimed at speeding up the construction process, sparked controversy because it would involve removing some of the red tape protecting the ancient structure.
After 13 hours of debate, the bill was adopted by 32 votes in favour, five against and 10 abstentions. It will now be forwarded to the Senate for further scrutiny scheduled for 27 May.
As the session opened, Culture Minister Franck Riester told MPs that although five years was "an ambitious timeframe" for renovating Notre-Dame, which took 200 years to build, the project would "not be done in haste".
"Yes, we want to move quickly. Some have accused us of wanting to move too quickly but the outpouring of generosity was very fast so we can and must respond, which is what we are doing," he said.
So far, nearly one billion euros ($1.1 billion) has been donated or pledged for Notre-Dame, with Riester pledging that the funds will go "entirely and exclusively" to its restoration.
Experts believe the total bill will come to between 600-700 million euros, with some raising questions over what will be done with any leftover money, suggesting it could be channelled to other crumbling churches and cathedrals.
France's Observatory for Religious Heritage (OPR) says there are between 40,000 and 60,000 churches and chapels in France, 5,000 of which are in a state of dilapidation.
'PRECISE RULES'
The law also outlines the creation of a public body to oversee and carry out the work within a rapid time frame, but more controversially grants the government power to override regulations on planning, environmental and heritage protection and public tenders.
But Riester said the provision would not be used to cut corners.
"There are very precise rules which apply to the restoration of heritage buildings and property which are formalised in the code on cultural heritage and which correspond to France's excellence in this field," he said.
"It goes without saying that these rules will be applied, I will guarantee it."
The law does not mention the architectural aspects of the project, with some MPs keen to push through legislation stating that the work will ensure the cathedral is rebuilt exactly as it was without any creative additions.
Notre-Dame has figured as a central character through the ups and downs of French history since construction began in the mid-12th century.
It was vandalised and plundered during the French Revolution in the 18th century, but went on to feature as a central character in a Victor Hugo's 1831 novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame which is credited with helping save it.
It survived the devastation of two global conflicts in the 20th century and famously rang its bells on 24 August 1944, the day of the Liberation of Paris from German occupation at the end of the World War II.
Timeline
-
French military frees hostages in Burkina Faso, two commandos killed4 hours ago
-
Riot police, masked protesters clash at Paris May Day rally9 days ago
-
At marathon news conference, Macron launches fight back with tax cuts15 days ago
-
Workers smoked at Notre-Dame cathedral, admits contractor17 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.