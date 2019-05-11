DA's Moakes calls on party to interrogate disappointing poll showing
In the two-page post-mortem, DA chief executive officer Jonathan Moakes admitted that failures in the party may have led to its supporters staying away from the polls.
PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) elections campaign manager Jonathan Moakes wrote to party structures telling them to do some soul-searching on the party’s disappointing performance.
But he has expressed confidence in Mmusi Maimane’s leadership of the party, saying that Maimane achieved his goal of getting South Africans of all races to vote for the DA.
Moakes wrote that the reasons why some voters turned against the DA must be “interrogated”, but these could include “an absent DA presence in their area or non-responsiveness to delivery issues raised by residents to the party”.
Other DA leaders have admitted that the way the party dealt with former Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille, could have played a role in the DA losing votes, but Moakes did not mention this.
He also wrote that some DA voters turned to parties “riding a trend of easy and lazy populism to garner nationalist support”. Moakes did not mention the FF Plus by name.
The DA’s national support has dropped from 22.23% in 2014 to just over 20%.
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing support
