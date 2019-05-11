View all in Latest
DA, ANC disappointed as support drops in NC

DA provincial leader Andrew Louw said he expected to do much better in the province.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and DA Northen Cape Premier candidate Andrew Louw. Picture: @DA_NCape/Twitter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and DA Northen Cape Premier candidate Andrew Louw. Picture: @DA_NCape/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Despite opposition parties vying to take over the reins in the Northern Cape, the African National Congress (ANC) has remained on top.

The party garnered 57% of the vote, a drop from 64% in 2014.

Northern Cape ANC secretary Deshi Ngxanga said they expected an even bigger drop.

“We are not an island. The state capture affected us as a province. The people were not happy and we expected support to drop.”

The Democratic Alliance was unable to gain control over the province, coming in with just over 25%.

Its support grew just 2% from 2014.

DA provincial leader Andrew Louw said he expected to do much better.

“As the DA, we expected to do better than seen. We campaigned everywhere. This was the least one expected to see.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

