Battle of the premiers: ANC PECs meet to discuss new premiers

The ANC’s provincial leaders will now begin the task of nominating three people for premiership to the ANC NEC.

JOHANNESBURG - With the African National Congress (ANC) now set to retain eight of the country’s nine provinces, the battle for premier positions has already begun.

Eyewitness News understands the party’s provincial executive committees are meeting on to nominate premier candidates.

They have to nominate three people and the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the NEC, will choose the best candidate.

The ANC’s provincial leaders will now begin the task of nominating three people for premiership to the ANC NEC.

While some incumbent premiers like Gauteng’s David Makhura and Mpumalanga’s Refilwe Mtshweni are expected to retain their positions, some premiers are expected to be shown the door.

In the Northern Cape, ANC provincial chair Zamani Saul is expected to take over from Sylvia Lucas.

In the Free State, the contest is expected to be between incumbent Sisi Ntombela, Education MEC Tate Makgoe and Gadija Brown.

In the divided province of the North West, the ANC will have to find a premier who will be able to unite factions in the province.

The ANC will also have to ensure there is a 50% women representation as per its policies.

Currently, there are only three female premiers out of the eight provinces the party governs.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told EWN that while it will be hard to ensure the gender parity, the party will do it.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)