ANCWL wants equal representation of women in Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet
The call came as the ANC on Saturday finalised its selection of premier candidates, as the party is set to retain eight provinces following elections.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League on Friday called for equal representation of women in Parliament.
The IEC will announce its final results on Saturday evening.
The ANCWL’s Meokgo Matuba said: “We are expecting to have at least 50% in all provinces, where the ANC has won elections.”
She added that the president must also ensure that he appoints a new Cabinet with 50% women representation.
Each province was expected to send three names to the party’s officials. The party’s national execute committee will then make the final decision.
The ANC’s provincial leaders will start the process of selecting candidates for premiership on Saturday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
