ANC retains control of KwaZulu-Natal with 54.22%

JOHANNESBURG - With vote counting in the province now complete, the ANC has retained control in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party took 54.22% of the vote, with the IFP and the DA trailing behind. The IFP will be the official opposition after it finished with 16.34% and the DA received 13.9%.

