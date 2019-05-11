ANC looks set to keep hold of Gauteng

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

ANC looks set to keep hold of Gauteng

After holding onto an uncomfortable majority lead since late Friday, the African National Congress (ANC) has managed to retain Gauteng with 50.14%, with 99.7% of the votes counted.

ANC supporters arrive at Ellis Park Stadium for the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in buses. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
ANC supporters arrive at Ellis Park Stadium for the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in buses. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After holding onto an uncomfortable majority lead since late Friday, the African National Congress (ANC) has managed to retain Gauteng with 50.14%, with 99.7% of the votes counted.

The party dipped below the 50% mark during the counting process, prompting talks of a coalition government in the province.

The ruling party's lead in Gauteng had been hanging by a thread since vote counting began.

After taking a knock on yesterday and going below 50%, opposition parties were pleased that Gauteng could be governed through a coalition government.

The ANC's lead dropped again on Saturday morning, but then rose above 50%.

But its members said that the province would stay in ANC hands.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA