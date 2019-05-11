ANC looks set to keep hold of Gauteng

After holding onto an uncomfortable majority lead since late Friday, the African National Congress (ANC) has managed to retain Gauteng with 50.14%, with 99.7% of the votes counted.

The party dipped below the 50% mark during the counting process, prompting talks of a coalition government in the province.

The ruling party's lead in Gauteng had been hanging by a thread since vote counting began.

After taking a knock on yesterday and going below 50%, opposition parties were pleased that Gauteng could be governed through a coalition government.

The ANC's lead dropped again on Saturday morning, but then rose above 50%.

But its members said that the province would stay in ANC hands.