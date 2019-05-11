ANC just manages to take Gauteng with 50.19%

There was a 68% voter turnout of over 6 million registered to vote in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - With vote counting in Gauteng now 100% completed, the ANC has just managed to retain dominance at 50.19% of the votes in the hotly contested province, with the DA at 27.45% and the EFF at 14.69%.

There was a 68% voter turnout of over 6 million registered to vote in the province.

More than 37,000 votes cast in Gauteng were declared spoilt votes.

Top 10 parties in Gauteng: