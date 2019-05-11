ANC claws back gains in Gauteng race as vote counting nears completion

The ANC's share of the province's votes has been hovering around the 50% mark for some time now, raising questions about whether the region will be governed through a co-alliation agreement.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has managed to claw back the majority of votes now at 53% while just over 97% of the ballots in the province's districts have now been counted.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is at 24.7% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have 13.4%

The country's hotly contested economic-hub has drawn much attention over the past couple of hours as vote counting nears its end.

The ANC needs over 50% to get enough seats to form a government of its own in Gauteng.

Some voters in Gauteng who had taken to the streets in protest leading up to the elections had threatened to send a strong message to the ANC at the polls.